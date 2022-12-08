Podcast: How Can the Jets Do It Again Against the Bills?

The Jets travel to Buffalo this weekend for their annual road game against the division rival Bills. It is a pivotal game for the team’s fading AFC East hopes and its more realistic hopes of making the postseason. Awaiting the Jets is a Bills team fired up to get revenge after a New York upset victory last month in the Meadowlands.

Few people know more about the Bills than my friend Joe Marino, the host of Locked On Bills. On today’s podcast episode Joe and I join up for our latest crossover show. We talk about what the Jets did right in the first meeting between the teams and how likely it is for them to repeat the formula in the upcoming contest. Can the Jets sweep their rivals from Buffalo? It will be tough, but there are some key matchups to keep your eye on which we discuss.

Thanks as always for watching/listening.