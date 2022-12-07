Max Mitchell Out for the Season With an Undisclosed Injury

Jets rookie tackle Max Mitchell will miss the rest of the season after being placed on the Non Football Injury list.

Max Mitchell is going on the Non-Football Injury list and is out for the year. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 7, 2022

Mitchell is being replaced on the roster by Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Duvernay-Tardif signed to the Jets practice squad a few weeks back with the goal of an eventual promotion to the active roster once he got into football shape.

We've signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the active roster and placed OL Max Mitchell on NFI.



We've also signed OL Sam Schlueter to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 7, 2022

Mitchell saw extensive playing time due to offensive line injuries in what was supposed to be a redshirt rookie season. Mitchell did his best and put together a couple of solid games, but he was frequently overmatched physically. That was to be expected since this year was mainly supposed to be about developing and building strength away from the field.

The Jets are not elaborating on Mitchell’s injury. He started the Week 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings but will pulled in favor of George Fant. The NFI list designation, however, indicates the injury did not happen during football activities so it seems unlikely this injury is the reason he left the game. Otherwise he would go to Injured Reserve.

With Fant back in the lineup, Mitchell’s playing time likely was going to be cut short anything. The Jets do lose a bit of depth with the rookie no longer available.

The team does, however, gain interior line depth with the official return of Duvernay-Tardif. The guard has a solid track record of starting experience. The Jets are fortunate to be able to add somebody with his track record at this point of this season, especially in a season where they have suffered so many injuries on the offensive line.