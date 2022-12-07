Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Jets Reacts Survey: Week 14 By Kyle Thele Dec 7, 2022, 12:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Jets Reacts Survey: Week 14 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SL8HDV/">Please take our survey</a> More From Gang Green Nation Max Mitchell Out for the Season With an Undisclosed Injury New York Jets Flight Connections 12/7/22 Mailbag Questions Jets Week 13 Anti-Game Balls and Game Ball Podcast: The Jets December Playoff Push 2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Minnesota Misery Loading comments...
Loading comments...