Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets are playing perhaps their most important game of the season this week, taking on their divisional rival in the Buffalo Bills. Not only is this game important for the division, but for the Jets’ hopes of making a playoff push this season. Losing to the Minnesota Vikings didn’t take destiny out of their hands. If the team is serious about the playoff aspirations they set for themselves to start the year, they need to come out of Week 14 with a victory. Considering how the last game against the Bills went with Mike White, let’s hope he doesn’t see ghosts of his own this week. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Week 14 Jets at Bills

Ian O'Connor - Jets can send loud message with another Bills takedown

David Wyatt-Hupton - Stat Pack: Minnesota Vikings

Michael Nania - NY Jets defensive recap vs. Vikings: Who shined, who struggled?

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh not second-guessing Mike LaFleur's 1-yard decision

Rivka Boord - NY Jets HC Robert Saleh took properly calculated risks vs. Vikings

Andy Vasquez - These 2 surprising Jets will be key contributors in playoff push

Ryan Moran - The New York Jets finally have a healthy offensive line

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson on pace for a record-setting rookie season

Ryan Moran - New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson continues to shine

NBC Sports - New York Jets’ QB future cloudy between Mike White, Zach Wilson

Justin Fried - Could Jimmy Garoppolo's next game be with the NY Jets?

Rivka Boord - Randy Moss gives credit to Darrelle Revis on 'Manningcast'

NewYorkJets.com - Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser, WR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.