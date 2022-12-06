Podcast: The Jets December Playoff Push

As the Jets approach the final five weeks of the 2022 regular season, they find themselves in Playoff position. The team has accomplished its stated preseason goal of playing meaningful December games. Now that we are here, the goal has changed. The Jets have a real chance to end the league’s longest Playoff drought.

On today’s podcast we discuss some players who have come off the radar in recent weeks and now stand a good chance of helping the Jets make the Playoffs. Mike White is the starting quarterback for now. Bam Knight has announced his presence in the backfield. And while every team needs its head coach to step up, Robert Saleh’s handling of difficult situations through the year has built confidence he can help guide the Jets through this final stretch and into the postseason.

