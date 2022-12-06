The New York Jets were on the road on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. After the Vikings dominated the first half, the Jets spent the second half mounting a prolonged comeback, getting within one yard of taking the lead in the last two minutes before suffering a heart breaking loss in Minnesota. Now the Jets prepare for a road game against the 9-3 Bufalo Bills, which should prove to be another big challenge. A win this week and the Jets are looking like a very probable playoff team, with an outside chance at the AFC East title. A loss in Buffalo and the Jets will be in a very precarious position regarding any potential playoff bid.

How did the power rankings feel about the Jets loss to the Minnesota Vikings? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

13. New York Jets Mike White couldn’t replicate the magic he found for the Jets’ offense a week ago, but he didn’t play as poorly as his stat line would suggest. In the end, he gave his team a chance to win the game, but that chance went in and out of the arms of Braxton Berrios. White threw the ball a ridiculous 57 times, and the Jets ran 83 offensive plays in the game. One could even say they outplayed the Vikings, but they went just one for six in the red zone, which ultimately cost them the game against the now 10-2 Vikings.

New York Post

16. New York Jets (16) One touchdown on six trips into the red zone and three conversions on 16 third downs weighed down all the positives in the loss to the Vikings. Garrett Wilson went off with eight catches for 162 yards, but a late fourth-and-goal throw went to Braxton Berrios and slipped through his fingers. Mike White’s 57 passes are too many for a supposedly run-based offense.

ESPN

12. New York Jets (7-5) Week 13 ranking: 11 We’re No. 1 in... fourth quarter point differential. The Jets have outscored opponents 94-40 — an impressive plus-54 point margin. This is one of the key reasons for the team’s 7-5 record, as strong finishes have proved critical in five of their victories. Reasons: Excellent defense (40 points is a league low), timely offense, sound coaching adjustments and good roster depth.

USA Today

11. Jets (12): The quarterback position is understandably commanding much of the attention in Gotham, but what about rookie RB Zonovan “Bam” Knight? He’s one of only two undrafted players since 1967 to churn out 100+ yards from scrimmage in his first two NFL games.

As you might expect, a close loss on the road to the team with the 2nd best record in the NFL didn’t do much damage to the Jets’ power rankings. With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?