Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Despite Mike White not securing a Jets’ W on Sunday, he’s still expected to get the start against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Robert Saleh refused to get into the debate between the two starting quarterbacks, and quite frankly, it seems that he’s scared to make a definitive statement other than the starting decision. It makes sense in a way, as Zach Wilson was the second overall selection by the team only a year ago. With that said, if the guy hasn’t shown he has it, there needs to be a fire lit under him. Giving statements that seem to only pass time until the inevitable seems like a waste of energy to me - but that’s why I’m not the coach. Whatever happens, let’s hope the end result is best for the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

John Pullano - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Loss to Vikings?

Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen - 3 Takeaways Jets at Vikings | Robert Saleh Points to ‘Missed Opportunities’ in Jets’ Loss to Vikings

Craig Epstein - 3 takeaways from the NY Jets Week 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings

David Wyatt-Hupton - Jets close but no cigar

Brian Costello - Mike LaFleur made the right call on controversial Jets decision

Mike Vaccaro - Jets' reaction to tough-to-swallow loss to Vikings was telling

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Jets Fans Should Be Encouraged With Team Despite Tough Loss

Ian O'Connor - Garrett Wilson's monster game nearly gave Jets signature win

Max Goodman - New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson Reveals What Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Told Him After Game

Andy Vasquez - Vikings’ Justin Jefferson takes shot at Jets’ D.J. Reed on social media after tough battle Sunday

Brian Costello - Mike White, Braxton Berrios take blame for critical missed touchdown

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' Mike White scores with teammates in loss

Ian O'Connor - Mike White solidifies standing as Jets' QB even in defeat

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Mike White wasn’t perfect vs. Vikings, but he showed exactly why he deserves to keep starting

Michael Nania - Despite NY Jets' loss, did Mike White clinch QB1 for rest of year?

Rivka Boord - Why Mike White should be NY Jets' QB1 for the rest of the season

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: Quarterback Situation ‘Status Quo’

Rivka Boord - Robert Saleh declines to address the White-Wilson Wars

Jim Cerny - Jets' Zach Wilson plan as 'tough' Mike White continues to flourish

Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh 'intent' on Zach Wilson playing again

Andy Vasquez - Jets sticking with Mike White for huge game vs. Bills | Zach Wilson to stay inactive

Brendan Vander Vliet - NY Jets open as massive underdogs to Buffalo Bills

Randy Lange - Greg Zuerlein's Kicks Went Through the Uprights but Under the Radar

Justin Fried - NY Jets RB Zonovan Knight proving he deserves a permanent role

Ryan Moran - New York Jets undrafted rookie RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight showing more intrigue

Justin Fried - NY Jets CB Sauce Gardner is already the best cornerback in the NFL

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.