New York Jets Fading AFC East Hopes Depend on a Week 14 Win vs. Buffalo Bills

The Jets’ Week 13 loss to the Vikings did not cost them much in the race for Playoff positioning. New York remains in seventh place in the AFC, holding the conference’s final postseason berth.

The Jets did, however, take a step back in the division race. Entering the weekend a single game out of the division lead, New York now finds itself two games behind the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo defeated the Patriots on Thursday Night Football earlier in Week 13. The rest of the division got a bit of help from the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Miami Dolphins.

I know a division title has felt like a reach to most Jets fans after their hot start, but with a win in Minnesota, the Jets would have been in position to pass the Bills in the standings in Week 14. The next game on the schedule is a trip to Buffalo for a second meeting this year against the Bills. The Jets defeated Buffalo when the teams played in November.

With a win in Buffalo, the Jets will keep themselves in the division race. They would trail the Bills by a single game with the head to head tiebreaker in hand. A loss virtually eliminates the Jets from contention. They will be three games back with four to play.