NFL Playoff Picture: New York Jets Still in Playoff Position Even After Loss to Minnesota Vikings

The Jets entered their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings narrowly holding onto the seventh seed in the AFC Playoff race. The game brought heartbreak as Minnesota squeezed out a narrow victory.

The silver lining is the Jets received a bit of help. The two teams that entered Week 13 one game behind the Jets for the seventh seed both lost. The Bills beat the Patriots in Thursday Night Football, and the Raiders beat the Chargers on Sunday. This means the Jets retain control of the seventh and final Playoff spot in the conference.

Of course the negative is the Jets squandered an opportunity to open up a bit of breathing room.

Here is the full AFC Playoff Picture in the conference after Week 1.

1. Buffalo Bills (9-3, win over KC)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3, loss to CIN)

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

4. Tennessee Titans (7-5)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4, win over MIA)

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4, loss to CIN)

7. New York Jets (7-5)

8. New England Patriots (6-6, 5-3 AFC)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6, 4-4 AFC)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7, 4-5 AFC)

11. Cleveland Browns (5-7, win over PIT, 3-6 AFC)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7, loss to CLE)

13. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

15. Denver Broncos (3-9)

16. Houston Texans (1-10-1) *Eliminated from playoff contention