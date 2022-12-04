SNF: Cowboys vs Colts Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 13. Tonight the Dallas Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts.

The 4-7-1 Indianapolis Colts come into this game needing a victory to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. A loss here, while not mathematically eliminating Indianapolis, realistically ends their playoff chances. The Colts, after a decent 3-2-1 start to the season, have now lost five of their last six games. The Colts biggest problem is they simply can’t score. The Colts have scored more than 20 points in a game just twice all season, and they have scored 17 points or less in 8 out of 12 contests. You just can’t win many games in the NFL with that kind of offensive output. Now the Colts take on the Dallas Cowboys, who have the #2 ranked defense in the NFL in terms of points allowed. This does not bode well for the Colts.

The 8-3 Dallas Cowboys come into this game winners of four of their last five games and 8 of their last 10. The Cowboys offense is surging, scoring an average of 34 points per game over their last five games. A Cowboys offense on fire, a stingy Cowboys defense, and a Colts team that can’t score give you the ingredients for a blowout victory for the Cowboys tonight. On paper this game should not be close. However, the games are not played on paper, and every once in a while games that look like they should be blowouts end up being anything but. Hopefully this will be one of those games.

The Cowboys have won three of the last four meetings between these two teams. I expect another Cowboys victory tonight. I have submitted my pick for this game and all this week’s games using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.