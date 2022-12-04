Jets vs Vikings Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Minnesota Vikings is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Vikings 20 - 6 in a game that threatens to become a blowout.

The Jets got the ball to open the game. It did not go well. A Mike White pass to Corey Davis was intercepted and the Vikings almost immediately had the ball in scoring position at the Jets 34 yard line. Three plays later the Vikings kicked a 51 yard field goal to take a 3 - 0 lead.

The Jets answered with a drive down to the Vikings 30 yard line before bogging down. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 48 yard field goal and the game was tied at 3 - 3.

After an exchange of possessions that went nowhere, the Vikings put together a long, grinding drive that had them within scoring range as the 1st quarter drew to a close. A few plays later Dalvin Cook ran it in and the Vikings took a 10 - 3 lead early in the 2nd quarter.

The Jets went nowhere on their next drive. The Vikings took over and promptly marched down the field for a touchdown and a 17 - 3 lead late in the first half as the game threatened to slip away from the Jets.

On the Jets’ next drive they turned the ball over on downs in their own territory after a questionable decision to go for it on 4th down. This gave the Vikings great field position with two minutes left in the half and they took advantage, kicking a field goal with 40 seconds remaining to take a commanding 20 - 3 lead.

The Jets finally got something going on offense in the final 40 seconds of the half, getting themselves into position for a 60 yard Greg Zuerlein field goal to close out the half.

The Jets go into the locker room trailing by 14 points at 20 - 6. Things are not looking good here for the Jets.

Enjoy the second half everyone.