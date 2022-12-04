Final Score: Vikings 27, Jets 22

In the New York Jets’ 12th game of the 2022 season the New York Jets were defeated by the Minesota Vikings, 27 - 22, damaging the Jets’ chances at a playoff berth.

After a first half in which the Jets were dominated by the Vikings defense and running game and went into halftime on the wrong end of a 20 - 6 score, the Vikings got the ball to start the third quarter.

The Jets defense came alive and shut down the Vikings offense in the 3rd quarter, while the Jets offense got a little something going with a pair of scoring drives. Unfortunately the Jets had to settle for field goals and they still trailed the Vikings by 8 points at 20 - 12 entering the 4th quarter.

A Carl Lawson sack and a Vikings three and out forced a Vikings punt to start the 4th quarter and the Jets had a shot to make this a game. A big 60 yard catch and run play by Garrett Wilson put the Jets on the Vikings 11 yard line, but the Jets once again bogged down from there and had to settle for a 26 yard field goal to bring the score to 20 - 15. At this point you started to get the sense that the Jets’ repeated failures to score touchdowns might haunt them in the end.

It didn’t take long for that sense to be justified. It’s really difficult to shut out an NFL team for a half. The Jets couldn’t do it. The Vikings took the ball on their next possession and drove right down the field, culminating in a touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson to take a 27 - 15 lead with a little more than 8 minutes left to play. That put the Jets in desperation mode, needing two touchdowns and needing the Jets defense to shut the Vikings out the rest of the way. It was a tall order. In the end it proved too much to ask of this young Jets team.

To their credit the Jets continued to make this a game. On their next possession a 48 yard run by Zonovan Knight and a pass interference call in favor of Garret Wilson gave the Jets the ball on the Vikings’ 3 yard line. From there the Jets eventually punched it in on a 4th down quarterback sneak by Mike White which was initially ruled short, but was ruled a touchdown on a Jets challenge. That made the score Vikings 27, Jets 22 with a little more than 6 minutes to play.

The Jets defense came up big again and forced a three and out, giving the Jets the ball inside their own 20 yard line, needing a touchdown to win the game. Mike White led the Jets on a long drive, highlighted by a 4th and 10 conversion pass to Corey Davis. With two minutes left the Jets had first and goal inside the Vikings 5 yard line. The drive got down to the 1 yard line, but the Jets again came up short and turned the ball over on downs.

The Jets defense then forced a three and out to give the offense one final possession with more than a minute left on the Vikings 43 yard line. The Jets got as close as the 19 yard line, but the Jets hopes ended on an interception on 4th down.

With the loss the Jets go to 7-5 on the season. Now the Jets have to regroup quickly and prepare to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on the road next week.

John will be along later to provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.