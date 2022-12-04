Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games. This week a couple of the late afternoon games really stand out.

In San Francisco the surging 7-4 49ers host the 8-3 AFC East leading Miami Dolphins in a huge matchup featuring a great Dolphins offense against a great 49ers defense. This game has major consequences for the playoff picture in general, but it also has a big impact on the New York Jets in particular, as a 49ers victory combined with a Jets victory today would put the Jets in position to take over first place in the AFC East next week if they can beat the Buffalo Bills.

The second potentially great late afternoon game today has the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals hosting the 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game. The Bengals are tied for first place in the AFC North and the Chiefs are in first place in the AFC West. The Bengals need this game a lot more than the Chiefs. A loss here by the Bengals would put them in a jumble of teams duking it out for wild card positions, while a win would keep them at the top of the AFC North.

In other late afternoon games the 6-5 Seattle Seahawks try to halt a two game losing skid against the woeful 3-8 Los Angeles Rams, and the 4-7 Las Vegas Raiders try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they host the 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers, who need a victory to keep pace in the AFC wild card race.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.