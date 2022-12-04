It’s week 13 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are finally playing meaningful games in December. Today the Jets are on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s getting late in the season now. After today the Jets will have just five games left. The playoff picture is coming into focus, and the Jets could really use a win today to keep pace. A loss on the road to the 9-2 Vikings would not be devastating, but it would greatly reduce the Jets’ margin of error the rest of the way. The Jets are probably going to need at least one more road win if they want to make the playoffs. Today would be a good day to get that done.

If the Jets manage to win today and the Miami Dolphins lose one of their next two games then the Jets will be playing for first place in the AFC East next week against the Buffalo Bills. Who would have thought that would be a possibility this late in the season before this season began?

It’s the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings in week 13 of the 2022 New York Jets season. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.