Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets try to dismantle the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings today. In support of said dismantling, consider this tidbit. Since Week 3 of this season the Jets have not allowed more than 22 points to any opponent. In six of those eight games the Jets have not allowed more than 17 points. The Vikings on the other hand have given up 22 points or more in eight of their last ten games. Make of that what you will.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:

Eric Allen - Jets HC Robert Saleh and His Wife, Sanaa, Are Delivering Hope and Love to Children

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Activate T George Fant, Place T Cedric Ogbuehi on Injured Reserve

Brian Costello - Jets' C.J. Mosley 'grossly overlooked,' says Robert Saleh

Bob Raissman - Raissman: Robert Saleh gets it right with Zach Wilson demotion

William E. Ricks - Jets players rock Mike White shirts ahead of Vikings game

Max Goodman - Will New York Jets RB Michael Carter Play vs. Minnesota Vikings After Ankle Injury?

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Fans React to Micheal Clemons Destroying an OL in Viral Video

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Bring Back $27 Million Veteran for Vikings Matchup

Dylan Tereman - Week 13 Minnesota Vikings Game Info/Matchups to Watch

Benjamin Jacob - 3 questions the NY Jets must answer against the Vikings: Meaningful Games in December

Billy Riccette - Jets activate George Fant, place Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve

Billy Riccette - Why New England loss was preferable Thursday, what to root for Sunday

Marty Schupak - Nick Mangold: Effort and Consistency

Rhys Knott - Ranking the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

