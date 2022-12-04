CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will broadcast one game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jets at Vikings early on CBS

Commanders at Giants early on FOX

Chiefs at Bengals late on CBS

Kickoff time between the Jets and the Vikings is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern.

The Vikings are 3 point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call the game for CBS.

Given the Playoff implications of this contest, it is CBS’ featured early game. That means numerous CBS affiliates throughout the country will be broadcasting Jets-Vikings. This includes any part of the Northeast north of Philadelphia, all of Florida outside Tampa, most of the Midwest, and the entire Pacific Coast. To see whether the game will be broadcast in your region, go to 506sports.com.

If the game is not shown in your region, you will need to rely on DirecTV Sunday Ticket. Sunday Ticket offers streaming packages for purchase to students and to those whose residence cannot get DirecTV.

The entire nation will see Colts at Cowboys tonight on NBC and Saints at Buccaneers tomorrow night on ESPN.

