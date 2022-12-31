NFL Picks for Week 17 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 2 point favorites on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. That seems like a favorable spread for the Jets. Traveling to the west coast from the east coast can be problematic, and playing in Seattle can also be problematic. These two teams have matching 7-8 records. Both teams have been collapsing recently. And both teams need a win on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive and kicking. Mike White returning to the starting lineup is good news for the Jets, but Geno Smith has been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL all season for the Seahawks. Personally I see this game as a tossup, with Seattle deserving a slight edge due to home field advantage. I would love to see the Jets win this one, but I just don’t have a lot of faith in the Jets right now. I hope Mike White and the Jets prove me wrong.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.