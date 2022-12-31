Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets head to Seattle this weekend in a do or die game. The Jets can still make the playoffs, but they’ll need to win the last two games of the regular season, and the Patriots will need to lose or tie at least one game. Failing that, we head directly into mock draft season as the Jets miss the playoffs for the 12th straight season. If the Jets fail to make the playoffs this will be the longest streak without a playoff berth in Jets history. That’s the kind of history we can do without.

On a more positive note, today is New Year’s Eve. On the last day of 2022 here’s hoping for a great 2023 for the Jets and for all of our Gang Green Nation brethren.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this final glorious Saturday in December:

