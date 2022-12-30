Jets-Seahawks Podcast Preview

The season is on the line for the Jets in Week 17 when they travel to Seattle for a game against the Seahawks. The team went 0 for December. Perhaps January will treat the Jets better.

On today’s podcast we discuss what will be at stake when the Jets take the field in Seattle. With a win, Playoff hopes will remain alive. With a loss, they will end.

The opponent in this one is very similar to the Jets. The Seahawks were expected to finish 2022 at the bottom of the league. A hot start surprised the league, but Seattle has fallen back to earth in recent weeks jeopardizing a spot in the Playoffs that seemed likely throughout the autumn. The two teams’ struggles make this a virtual elimination game.

