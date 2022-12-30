Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. When speaking to the media yesterday, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt made slight towards Garrett Wilson when referring to the battle between Sauce Gardner and Tariq Wooten this weekend. Hurtt referenced Wilson as ‘Chris Garrett’; who may in fact be Wilson’s alter-ego. Hopefully the italics gave away my sarcastic nature; but considering Hurtt must have been prepping for Wilson - and the fact Wilson is a ROY candidate - the mis-naming of GW is an odd route to go. Whether it was accidental or made as a slight, it should light a fire under Wilson in what’s a must-win game for both the Jets and the Seahawks. Hopefully with Mike White back, the Jets can find themselves come out on top with a chance to still have a way into the playoffs. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Game Preview Podcast with Cynthia Frelund | Jets at Seahawks (S2E16)

Randy Lange - 5 Jets Players to Watch When They Venture to the Great Northwest

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Seahawks - Thursday

Rivka Boord - Robert Saleh shares how Pete Carroll molded his coaching style

Brian Costello - Jets’ D.J. Reed eager to perform versus his old Seahawks team

SNY - Jets LB C.J. Mosley praises Geno Smith, Seahawks offense ahead of crucial matchup | Jets News Conference

Michael Nania - NY Jets defense must use this proven strategy to stop Geno Smith

SNY - Seahawks QB Geno Smith on facing the Jets in must-win situations for both squads

Tzvi Machlin - Look: Seahawks Coach Botched Garrett Wilson's Name

Mark Cannizzaro - Geno Smith ending Jets' playoff hopes would be soul-crushing

Justin Fried - NY Jets could use QB Chris Streveler again in Week 17

Brian Costello - Mike White not looking at himself as Jets' savior

Brian Costello - Jets' Garrett Wilson: It would be 'cool' to reach 1,000-yard milestone

Rivka Boord - What NY Jets HC Robert Saleh says vs. what he means

SNY - Jets OC Mike LaFleur discusses the team's offense and struggles of their run game

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: OC Mike LaFleur comments on Zach Wilson's struggles

Jameson Zalayet - Why Zach Wilson will still be on the NY Jets roster in 2023

Kenneth Arthur - Rams trade rumors: Zach Wilson deal would make sense for Sean McVay

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ top options to replace Zach Wilson in 2023 | Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, more

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Cut Collective

Alex Smith - Ranking the Top 5 Jets Stories of 2022

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Mike Stromberg

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.