According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 3 point underdogs on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That spread seems fair. It’s always tough going on the road against a winning team. However, the Vikings have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and the Jets have one of the best. The Vikings are 9-2, yet the underlying metrics say this Vikings team should be somewhere around .500 on the year. The Vikings have benefited from winning eight out of eight games decided by a touchdown or less. That kind of record in one score games is most likely a product of good fortune more than a great team. Nobody wins all the close games. The Vikings are due for some regression. No better time to start than on Sunday, against a Jets team that is 4-1 on the road and hasn’t lost to a team not named the Patriots since Week 3. If Mike White doesn’t implode in this game the Jets defense should be able to take care of the rest. I’m taking the Jets.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.