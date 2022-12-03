Jets Fans Are Thinking Playoffs With Mike White at QB

It’s time once again to take the pulse of Jets fans with SB Nation Reacts.

Each week we post surveys on the site asking for your opinions on the Jets. Then we give you the results. It is called SB Nation Reacts.

The Jets improved their record to 7-4 with their Week 12 win over the Chicago Bears. The victory combined with the Vikings’ win over the Patriots put the Jets back into Playoff position in the AFC. With six games left, will the Jets hold their place in the standings? The fans we surveyed overwhelmingly say yes.

Mike White’s stellar play was a driving force in the victory over Chicago. Head coach Robert Saleh has reiterated multiple times that the plan is for the Jets to get Zach Wilson back in the lineup at some point this season. It doesn’t sound like the fans we surveyed believe that, however.

Jets fans currently believe in Mike White, and that is reflected in overall fan confidence. A week ago our confidence rating fell to 79 percent in the aftermath of the brutal Week 11 loss to the Patriots. That rating is up to 97 percent this week, identical to where it was coming out of the bye.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.