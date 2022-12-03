Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets go on the road this week to face the 9-2 Minesota Vikings, a team that has played 8 games decided by a touchdown or less, and won every one of them. Whether that unlikely streak means the Vikings are really lucky or really good is up to you to decide for yourself. I know where I come out on this issue, and it isn’t that the Vikings are a dominant team. We’ll see how things play out on Sunday, but if I were a betting man, which I’m not, I’d be betting on the Jets this Sunday.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in December:

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Jets Notebook | DT Sheldon Rankins Will Return to the Lineup vs. Vikings

John Pullano - Jets CB Sauce Gardner on Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson: I Love Going Against the Best

Randy Lange - Jets-Vikings Game Preview | An Even Matchup in a Playoff Atmosphere

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What’s The Under-The-Radar Matchup in Jets-Vikings?

Eric Allen - AFC Playoff Picture and Jets Games to Watch in Week 13

Mark W. Sanchez - Sheldon Rankins returns to bolster Jets' dominant defensive line

Mark W. Sanchez - Jets' Garrett Wilson taking inspiration from Justin Jefferson

Mark W. Sanchez - Jets' James Robinson likely to be active vs. Vikings

Associated Press - New York Jets raising ticket prices as team makes playoff push

Ethan Sears - How Zach Wilson is faring since Jets demoted him

Ethan Sears - Jets' Mike White isn’t letting sudden success change him

Ian O'Connor - Jets must embrace potential QB reality they've tried to avoid

Antwan Staley - Zach Wilson still benched, Mike White prepares for Vikings defense

Antwan Staley - Jets could be without RB Michael Carter vs. Vikings

Antwan Staley - Jets' OC Mike Lafleur says Zach Wilson just trying to get better

Rich Cimini - How a case of mono helped New York Jets discover QB Mike White

Max Goodman - New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner Eager to Face Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Max Goodman - James Robinson Pissed Off With New York Jets About Being Benched

David Wyatt-Hupton - Minnesota Vikings Preview

Michael Obermuller - Jets Aided by Christian Darrisaw Injury vs Vikings

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Get Boost From Ex-First Rounder Ahead of Vikings Clash

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Ex- Jets All-Pro Recruiting Super Bowl Champion QB to New York

Randy Mueller - GM Notebook: What’s the Big To-Do About Jets QB Mike White?

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Mike White Shares Wife’s Reaction to Bears Blowout

Phil Sullivan - Mike White: The Best Part is the Comradery & the Locker Room, Hanging Out With the Guys

Brandyn Pokrass - The Jets' Final Stretch to End Their Playoff Drought Starts This Week

Justin Fried - NY Jets vs. Vikings Week 13 Final Injury Report: Michael Carter unlikely to play

Billy Riccette - ESPN chart shows how insane Bryce Huff has been rushing the passer

Billy Riccette - Jets add Clemson linebacker in Dane Brugler’s first mock draft

Billy Riccette - Justin Hardee hoping for Pro Bowl votes, upset about current standings

Ryan Moran - Jets Injury Report: Michael Carter trending down, Knight to take over

Ryan Moran - New York Jets get great news on DT Sheldon Rankins for Week 13

Ryan Moran - New York Jets Film Room: Mike White's success in Week 12

Ryan Moran - The Jets' Mike White-led passing attack looks to be in for another big game

Ryan Moran - Jets' star rookie Garrett Wilson is already making history

Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Vikings

Jim Cerny - Mike White's wife had hilarious reaction to dominant start vs. Bears

Enzo Flojo - Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jets

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.