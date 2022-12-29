TNF: Titans vs Cowboys Prediction and Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 17. Tonight the Tennessee Titans try to keep pace in the AFC South race when they host the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are 14 point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 7-8 Tennessee Titans come into this game trying to hang on in the AFC playoff race. Six weeks ago the Titans looked like a sure thing, riding a streak in which they won 7 out of 8 games to build what looked like an insurmountable lead in the AFC South. Now the Titans are in 2nd place in the division, losers of 5 straight games and looking like a team that won’t get to the post-season. To make matters worse, tonight the Titans will be starting Joshua Dobbs at quarterback in his first NFL start. Dobbs, in his 5th season, has thrown just 17 passes in the NFL and has a career 39 passer rating. Dobbs was just signed off the Lions’ practice squad 8 days ago. This is no way to try to win the division. Rubbing salt into the wound, the Titans will be without the services of star running back Derrick Henry tonight. A Titans team that has struggled to score all year, scoring less than 20 points in 8 of their last 10 games, will face an offensive juggernaut in the Dallas Cowboys. This could get ugly.

The 11-4 Dallas Cowboys come into this game winners of 7 of their last 9 games. The Cowboys have scored more than 36 points per game over their last 8 games. With an offense ranked 3rd in the NFL in scoring and a defense ranked 6th, this is a well balanced, talented Super Bowl contender. Facing a badly undermanned Titans team, only a colossal letdown would seem to stand in the way of a Cowboys victory tonight.

The Cowboys have won 3 of the last five games between these two teams. I expect the Cowboys to add to their victory total tonight. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.