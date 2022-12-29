Jets-Seahawks Breakdown With Corbin Smith

The entire season hangs in the balance for the New York Jets in Week 17 as they travel across the country to Seattle for a pivotal game against the Seahawks. Any realistic Playoff hopes the Jets have depend on winning the final two games on the schedule.

Waiting for the Jets is a team that seems very similar on paper. Both clubs were expected to be at the bottom of the league before the start of the year. Both got off to hot starts but have cooled off considerably in recent weeks. Both are even riding surprise performances by quarterbacks previously dismissed as career backups.

Join us as I discuss the matchup with Corbin Smith, the host of Locked On Seahawks. It is our latest installment of Crossover Thursday as we break down this game which has enormous implications.

Thank you as always for listening to and/or watching the show.