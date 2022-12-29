Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Another potential quarterback candidate has opened up for the Jets for the 2023 season, as Derek Carr was just permanently benched by former Patriots OC - and Raiders HC - Josh McDaniels. Since then, Carr has opted to leave the team for their final two games. With that happening, it’s likely that Carr is either traded or released after the end of the season. If Carr opts not to retire, the Jets should seriously take a look at acquiring him as their starting quarterback. Carr has been a good QB in the NFL with a dreadful defense behind him throughout his career. If the Jets defense can stay at the level they are now for a couple of years, there’s a serious chance this team can be more than just playoff contenders. Personally, I would go after Carr, but we will see how it all plays out once the season ends. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 17 Jets at Seahawks

John Pullano - QB Mike White on His Return from Injury: ‘It Was a Long Time Coming’

Colin Martin - Mike White on return from injury, 'tremendous opportunity' to help Jets reach playoffs

Rich Cimini - Can Mike White rally slumping New York Jets with his infectious style?

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Mike White gives offense best chance vs. Seahawks, but his return comes with one major concern

SNY - NFL Insider says for Mike White to succeed, the Jets' offensive line has to step up | Connor Hughes

Michael Nania - Mike White, NY Jets must expose 3 gaping holes in Seattle defense

NewYorkJets.com - NFL Power Rankings | Jets Sit 15th Heading Into Final Two Weeks of Regular Season

Benjamin Jacob - NY Jets look to end the 2022 season on a positive note

Matt Musico - Jets coaches may also have their future at stake during final stretch

Michael Nania - NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur is using one formation way too much

Rivka Boord - NY Jets keep shooting themselves in the foot offensively

NewYorkJets.com - How Does LT Duane Brown Think the Jets Running Game Can Get Back on Track?

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Offensive Line Rebuild

Jack Bell - What Were Rookie CB Sauce Gardner’s 3 Individual Goals?

Randy Lange - Jets Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams: 'The Celebration's for Each and Every One on My Team'

Robert Sanchez - Jets captain Justin Hardee calls first Pro Bowl selection 'a personal championship'

Justin Fried - Steve Young admits he was wrong about NY Jets QB Zach Wilson

Michael Nania - New 2023 QB option emerges for New York Jets

Ethan Greenberg - Jets T Cedric Ogbuehi Returns to Practice

