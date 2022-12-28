Jets Week 17 Podcast Mailbag

Two weeks remain in the 2022 regular season for the New York Jets. There is still a lot on the line Week 17 when the team travels to Seattle for a game against the Seahawks. Among them is a potential Playoff berth. These next two weeks could be a major turning point in a number of careers.

We discuss much of this on today’s mailbag podcast. Each week we do a mailbag show. Thanks to everybody who sent in questions. There were more great questions than there was time to answer all of them. Feel free to resubmit any question that went unanswered for a future mailbag installment.

Today we talk about what the final two games could mean for Mike White, Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur, Woody Johnson, and others. We also discuss trajectories of less heralded rookies Jeremy Ruckert and Jermaine Johnson.

Thanks as always for listening to the show.