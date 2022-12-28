Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With Mike White healthy enough to play this week against the Seattle Seahawks, the Jets should do him the favor they didn’t do for him from last season - for obvious reasons. The last two games of the season should continue to be an audition for White to get the full-time starting role for the Jets next season. If the Jets manage to win out and make the playoffs, I would be fine with the Jets rolling with White going into the 2023 season. If not, it’s likely he finds himself as a starting QB elsewhere in the NFL. For the Jets, that would mean attempting to sign a big name QB or trying their luck yet again in the NFL Draft. It’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Week 17 Jets at Seahawks

Daniel Flick - Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen vs. New York Jets Sauce Gardner: Star Rookies to 'Go at It'?

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Mike White Effect

Mike Vaccaro - Jets' Mike White latest underdog winning over New Yorkers

Brian Costello - Jets not ruling out Chris Streveler role as Mike White returns

Ryan Moran - The New York Jets have a fascinating plan for QB Chris Streveler

Rivka Boord - What did the NY Jets get wrong in their Zach Wilson evaluation?

Michael Nania - Grading every Zach Wilson throw vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Logan VanDine - The New York Jets Should Never Have Given Up On Sam Darnold

Bridget Hyland - NFL Insider: Jets owner ‘isn’t sold on’ Robert Saleh | Housecleaning coming?

Rivka Boord - NY Jets players make too many mental gaffes for a playoff team

John Pullano - DC Jeff Ulbrich on C.J. Mosley's Selection to Pro Bowl: 'That Makes My Heart Happy'

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.