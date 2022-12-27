Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Mike White has finally been cleared by doctors and should get the start against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 17. White has missed the last two weeks, and in his place we were given a first hand look at how bad things could be with Zach Wilson at the helm. The Jets are on a skid, and face former Jets QB Geno Smith, who’s looking to lead the Seahawks to a playoff berth himself. It would be poetic, however, to see Smith lead the Seahawks to a berth, because to do that he would have to take down the Jets, the same team that drafted him in the 2nd round to replace Mark Sanchez. However, if Mike White manages to take the Jets to the playoffs himself, maybe he should get a crack at the starting gig full-time. We’ll see how it all shakes out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Eric Allen - Jets' Playoff Hopes Alive Entering Week 17

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Playoffs: ‘Everyone Knows Anything Can Happen’

Michael Nania - These 5 NY Jets players must step it up for final playoff push

Connor Hughes - Jets should be Mike White's team for good if QB leads New York to playoffs

Ethan Greenberg - Mike White Medically Cleared, Named Starter for Jets in Week 17 at Seattle

Garrett Stepien - Robert Saleh names Mike White starting QB for Jets-Seahawks, Joe Flacco backup with Zach Wilson inactive

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Mike White named starter for rest of season | Why Zach Wilson will be inactive again

Brendan Vander Vliet - Mike White's return shifts Jets-Seahawks spread

Max Goodman - Robert Saleh Rejects Report That New York Jets Will Move on From Zach Wilson

Brian Costello - Jets not giving up on Zach Wilson despite demotion: 'Need time'

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' offensive line is second-biggest culprit in losing streak

David Wyatt-Hupton - Christmas Stat Pack: Jaguars

Matt Johnson - NFL insider views Aaron Rodgers as potential target for New York Jets in 2023

