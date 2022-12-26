MNF: Colts vs Chargers Prediction and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 16. Tonight we have the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a game the Chargers could use to solidify their wild card spot in the AFC playoffs.

The 4-9-1 Indianapolis Colts come into this game completely collapsing, losers of seven of their last eight games. The Colts offense has struggled all year, scoring 20 points or less in 11 of their 14 games. Recently the Colts defense has joined the incompetence party, allowing 93 total points over their last two games. With an offense that can’t score and a defense that can’t stop the opponent from scoring this Colts team looks done for the 2022 season. Of course, sometimes that’s when a team will pull a rabbit out of a hat and upset a playoff team.

The 8-6 Los Angeles Chargers come into this game winners of three of their last four games. The Chargers defense is suspect, but their offense has been pretty good, and Justin Herbert is always a threat to have a big game under center. The Chargers have had a recent history of fielding talented teams that miss the playoffs. They have only made the playoffs once in the last nine seasons. The Chargers are in good position to get into the post-season this year, but they stil have work to do. A win over the Colts tonight would go a long way towards securing a wild card spot. A loss here would be a good thing for the New York Jets, as it is still possible, if unlikely, that the Jets can surpass the Chargers in the wild card race.

The Chargers have won four of the last five meetings between these two teams. I expect more of the same tonight. I'm taking the Chargers to win on the road against a Colts team playing out the string.