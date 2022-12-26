Mike White cleared to start for New York Jets Week 17 against Seattle Seahawks

The Jets will get their quarterback back in the lineup when they travel to Seattle for their Week 17 games against the Seahawks. Mike White, who has missed the last two games with a rib injury, has been cleared to return to the lineup per Brian Costello.

BREAKING: Jets QB Mike White was cleared by the doctors today and will start on Sunday in Seattle, according to a source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 26, 2022

White suffered the injury against the Buffalo Bills in the Jets’ Week 14 loss. He sat out the next two games as doctors would not clear him. Zach Wilson returned to the starting lineup. Wilson played an up and down game in a loss to the Detroit Lions but was benched in the second half of the Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson had an opportunity to reclaim his starting job. His performance was not good enough, however, so we can presume White will start the final two games of the regular season as long as he is healthy enough to go.

With the Jets somehow still in the Playoff race, White has a chance to end the team’s eleven year Playoff drought and earn himself a nice payday in the offseason.