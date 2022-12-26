 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AFC Playoff Picture: New York Jets Improbably Remain Alive in Race for Final Playoff Spot Nobody Seems to Want

Somehow the Jets aren’t that far off from winning the final postseason spot in the conference.

By John B
new
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jets’ Playoff hopes seemed finished after their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. The Jets then got a lot of help during the weekend. The Packers beat the Dolphins, and the Bengals beat the Patriots.

Suddenly the Jets are right back in this thing.

There are other potential combinations that would get the Jets into the Playoffs.

I guess this isn’t too surprising. The seventh seed by definition goes to a middle of the pack football team. The club at the bottom of the postseason race are inconsistent and inherently flawed.

If the Jets ever started winning some games, they could find themselves in great position. I have been saying that for a few weeks, though, and the team has shown no sign it is ready to start winning.

With that, the full AFC standings are posted below.

  1. Buffalo 12-3
  2. Kansas City 12-3
  3. Cincinnati 11-4
  4. Jacksonville 7-8
  5. Baltimore 10-5
  6. LA Chargers 8-6
  7. Miami 8-7
  8. New England 7-8
  9. NY Jets 7-8
  10. Tennessee 7-8
  11. Pittsburgh 7-8
  12. Las Vegas 6-9
  13. Cleveland 6-9
  14. Indianapolis 4-9-1
  15. Denver 4-11
  16. Houston 2-12-1

