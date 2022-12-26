AFC Playoff Picture: New York Jets Improbably Remain Alive in Race for Final Playoff Spot Nobody Seems to Want

Jets’ Playoff hopes seemed finished after their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. The Jets then got a lot of help during the weekend. The Packers beat the Dolphins, and the Bengals beat the Patriots.

Suddenly the Jets are right back in this thing.

- Win out

- 1 Pats loss (MIA or BUF)



And the Jets are in. — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) December 25, 2022

There are other potential combinations that would get the Jets into the Playoffs.

I guess this isn’t too surprising. The seventh seed by definition goes to a middle of the pack football team. The club at the bottom of the postseason race are inconsistent and inherently flawed.

If the Jets ever started winning some games, they could find themselves in great position. I have been saying that for a few weeks, though, and the team has shown no sign it is ready to start winning.

