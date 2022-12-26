Jets open as 1 point underdogs vs Seahawks

The New York Jets are coming off another loss, their 4th in a row, this one coming in a listless Jets performances as the Jets were pummeled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 19 - 3. Zach Wilson led a Jets offense that was so ineffective he was replaced in the 4th quarter by the Jets’ 4th string quarterback, Chris Streveler. Streveler injected some life into the Jets offense and led them on two long drives into Jaguars territory, but ultimately scored zero points, as the Jets turned the ball over on downs each time. The loss was the Jets’ sixth loss in their last eight games as the Jets slowly collapse to close out the 2022 season. Despite the string of Jets defeats the NFL was kind to the Jets this weekend, as multiple teams lost to keep the Jets’ slim playoff hopes alive.

The loss to the Jaguars brought the Jets’ record for the 2022 NFL season to 7-8, the first time the team has been under .500 since the 3rd week of the season. Now the Jets need to win their last two games and the New England Patriots need to lose one more game. If those things happen the Jets will make the playoffs. Nothing about how the Jets are playing right now gives me much confidence that two road wins are likely to close out the regular season, but you never know. Stranger things have happened.

The Jets travel across the country to take on the Seattle Seahawks and old friend Geno Smith this week. While it’s true that the Jets have been collapsing, the Seahawks have done the same. Seattle has lost five of their last six games. Neither of these two teams deserves to still be in a playoff race, but both still are fighting for a wild card slot.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets open as 1 point underdogs on the road against the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday. That 1 point spread seems like it may be giving the Jets too much credit. If Mike White is unable to play on Sunday due to his rib injury the Jets will have to start a washed up Joe Flacco, a shell-shocked Zach Wilson, or 4th string quarterback Chris Streveler under center. None of those options seems likely to lead the Jets to victory at this time. In addition, the long trip out west is a notoriously difficult one for the Jets, and Seattle has one of the more impressive home field advantages. Can the Jets defense win this game almost single-handedly against a Seahawks offense missing key receiver Tyler Lockett? Perhaps. The Seahawks managed just 10 points against a mediocre Kansas City Chiefs defense this week, so if the Jets’ defense plays up to its potential, perhaps the Jets won’t need much in the way of scoring from a highly inefficient offense.

While a Jets victory is certainly possible here, if Mike White is not available I just don’t see the Jets beating the Seahawks in Seattle.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets -105/Seattle Seahawks -115.

The Over/Under for the game is 43.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?