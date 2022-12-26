Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I also hope you’ve all had a great holiday season and a Merry Christmas if you celebrated it yesterday; and with New Year’s right around the corner, I wish you all the best for the 2023 year. A big shout out to Mr. Wells as always for holding down the fort over the weekend, also. Somehow, the New York Jets are still alive in the playoff race. The team just needs to win out and have the New England Patriots lose at least one of their final two games. If that happens, the Jets will find themselves in the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Hopefully Mike White is able to return this week as the team takes on the Seattle Seahawks and former Jets’ quarterback Geno Smith. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ben Krimmel - Jets' playoff hopes gifted big boost on Christmas

Rivka Boord - NY Jets are once again in strong postseason position despite funk

SNY - Jets players name their favorite Christmas movie, song, and best gift they’ve gotten | SportsNite

Geoff Magliocchetti - Mark Sanchez has become the gift NY Jets never knew they had

Colin Martin - Robert Saleh says Jets aren't 'going to quit' on QB Zach Wilson

Justin Fried - NY Jets expected to move on from Zach Wilson this offseason

Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Zach Wilson drawing comparisons to JaMarcus Russell

Michael Nania - Top 2023 QB options for NY Jets after Zach Wilson era ends

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets made real progress despite sting of likely missing playoffs

Geoff Magliocchetti - Can this NY Jets season truly be labeled a disappointment?

Brian Costello - Jets' running game has collapsed during losing streak

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.