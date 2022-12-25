Good morning Gang Green Nation! Happy holidays to all those celebrating a holiday this time of year. The New York Jets got some holiday gifts on Saturday as several games went the Jets’ way in the race for the AFC wild card spots. The Jets are still in it, and if the Green Bay Packers manage to upset the Miami Dolphins today, well, things start to get interesting. The Jets don’t really deserve to be in the race at this point, having just two wins in their last eight games, but the expanded playoff format keeps all but the worst NFL teams in it deep into the regular season these days. Who knows, if Mike White manages to make it back by next Sunday, we might even see a meaningful last game of the regular season for the Jets.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:
John Pullano - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Jaguars?
Jack Bell - QB Chris Streveler Gave Jets a Spark in Loss to Jacksonville
John Pullano - Jets Defense Didn’t Meet Its Standard in Loss to the Jaguars
Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Garrett Wilson's Record-Toppling Rookie Season
Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Jets’ QB Decision: We’ve Got Time
David Scott - Jay Glazer: Expect Jets to 'move on' from Zach Wilson after season
Mike Lupica - Forget the next Namath, Jets need to find next Vinny Testaverde
Max Goodman - NFL Insider Says New York Jets Will Move on From Zach Wilson After This Season
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: New York Is Moving on From QB Zach Wilson, Insider Says
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Mike LaFleur Has One Word to Describe Zach Wilson
Glenn Naughton - Lawson, Tomlinson and Mosley top List of Potential cap Saving Moves as Offseason Approaches
JetsFix - Three on D: Reed, Thomas, Curry
Brandyn Pokrass - The Zach Wilson Era, Jets' Playoff Hopes Ended Thursday Night
Justin Fried - Zach Wilson's mom calls out NY Jets fans in leaked Instagram DM
David Ricuito - NY Jets studs, duds following the loss to the Jaguars in Week 16
Billy Riccette - Patriots loss means Jets stay alive one more week
Billy Riccette - Jay Glazer believes Jets will move on from Zach Wilson after season
Billy Riccette - Mike White to have scans on ribs Monday
Quinn Allen - RUMOR: Will Zach Wilson remain with Jets after 2022?
