Good morning Gang Green Nation! Happy holidays to all those celebrating a holiday this time of year. The New York Jets got some holiday gifts on Saturday as several games went the Jets’ way in the race for the AFC wild card spots. The Jets are still in it, and if the Green Bay Packers manage to upset the Miami Dolphins today, well, things start to get interesting. The Jets don’t really deserve to be in the race at this point, having just two wins in their last eight games, but the expanded playoff format keeps all but the worst NFL teams in it deep into the regular season these days. Who knows, if Mike White manages to make it back by next Sunday, we might even see a meaningful last game of the regular season for the Jets.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:

John Pullano - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Jaguars?

Jack Bell - QB Chris Streveler Gave Jets a Spark in Loss to Jacksonville

John Pullano - Jets Defense Didn’t Meet Its Standard in Loss to the Jaguars

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Garrett Wilson's Record-Toppling Rookie Season

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Jets’ QB Decision: We’ve Got Time

David Scott - Jay Glazer: Expect Jets to 'move on' from Zach Wilson after season

Mike Lupica - Forget the next Namath, Jets need to find next Vinny Testaverde

Max Goodman - NFL Insider Says New York Jets Will Move on From Zach Wilson After This Season

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: New York Is Moving on From QB Zach Wilson, Insider Says

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Mike LaFleur Has One Word to Describe Zach Wilson

Glenn Naughton - Lawson, Tomlinson and Mosley top List of Potential cap Saving Moves as Offseason Approaches

JetsFix - Three on D: Reed, Thomas, Curry

Brandyn Pokrass - The Zach Wilson Era, Jets' Playoff Hopes Ended Thursday Night

Justin Fried - Zach Wilson's mom calls out NY Jets fans in leaked Instagram DM

David Ricuito - NY Jets studs, duds following the loss to the Jaguars in Week 16

Billy Riccette - Patriots loss means Jets stay alive one more week

Billy Riccette - Jay Glazer believes Jets will move on from Zach Wilson after season

Billy Riccette - Mike White to have scans on ribs Monday

Quinn Allen - RUMOR: Will Zach Wilson remain with Jets after 2022?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.