Good morning Gang Green Nation! Well, the New York Jets are in full late season collapse mode, there once again is a giant gaping hole at quarterback and no clear answer as to what to do about it, the Jets are on the verge of missing the playoffs for a numbing 12th straight season, and we are beginning to hear faint rumblings about which personnel may be on the hot seat. Seems familiar around this time of year. Here’s hoping by this time next year things will be different. In the meantime, our warmest wishes for a safe and happy holiday season to everyone at Gang Green Nation.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in December:

Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen - Takeaways Jets-Jaguars | C.J. Mosley: ‘They Executed Better Than We Did’

Randy Lange - Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's Struggles vs. Jaguars: 'Confidence Is a Big Thing'

Brian Costello - Jets' elimination scenarios: How playoff hopes can end this weekend

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh: Jets' chances of making playoffs are 'farfetched'

Mark Cannizzaro - Why Jets need to start Zach Wilson rest of season

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh: Jets 'not going to quit' on Zach Wilson

Ryan Glasspiegel - Ryan Fitzpatrick: Zach Wilson 'done' as Jets QB

Brian Costello - The Jets will rue all these missed opportunities

Brian Costello - Jets' offensive line struggles in all facets of the game

Mark Cannizzaro - Returning Quinnen Williams lone bright spot in Jets' loss

Mark Cannizzaro - Heroes, zeros from Jets' loss to Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence shined

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets defense has no answers for Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence

Brian Costello - Jets Week 16 report card: No-show falls on Robert Saleh

Ian O'Connor - Jets fail to show up with playoff lives on line

Mike Vaccaro - Zach Wilson looks done with Jets after latest disaster

Antwan Staley - Staley: Zach Wilson's time with the Jets is on life support

Antwan Staley - Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for gambling

ESPN - Jets assistant Miles Austin suspended for gambling, to appeal

Rich Cimini - Jets' Robert Saleh quiet on QB plan after more Zach Wilson struggles

Max Goodman - New York Jets Coach Miles Austin Suspended By NFL For Violating Gambling Policy

Max Goodman - Robert Saleh Explains Why New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Was Benched Against Jacksonville Jaguars

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Packers QB to New York

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Robert Saleh Admits Zach Wilson’s Confidence Is Low

Michael Obermuller - Jets Urged to Cut Carl Lawson & Laken Tomlinson in 2023

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets QB Zach Wilson Gets Called out Amid ‘Embarrassing’ Benching

Glenn Naughton - Abysmal Play From Wilson in Jets Loss to Jags Puts Jets Back in QB Limbo

Justin Fried - Former NY Jets RB wants Lamar Jackson this offseason

Justin Fried - NY Jets are a realistic landing spot for Aaron Rodgers

Craig Epstein - 3 takeaways from the NY Jets Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Fried - Zach Wilson has likely played his last game with the NY Jets

Billy Riccette - Updated AFC Wild Card standings after Jets’ loss Thursday

Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh says Jets won’t quit on anybody, including Zach Wilson

Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh non-committal to quarterback decision yet for Week 17

Billy Riccette - NFL suspends Miles Austin at least one year for gambling

Steve Silverman - NY receivers coach Miles Austin suspended list for gambling

Jim Cerny - Why Jets must bench Zach Wilson for the rest of 2022 NFL season

Joey Mistretta - Jets' Miles Austin's statement after NFL gambling violation

Tim Capurso - Darrelle Revis gives Zach Wilson, Jets, Brett Favre warning

