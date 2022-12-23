New York Jets: The Festivus Airing of Grievances

December 23 each year brings the feast of Festivus, a holiday created by Frank Costanza.

A central part of Festivus is the Airing of Grievances. During Festivus dinner, you tell your friends and family all of the ways they have disappointed you in the last year.

In the early days of the site, the Airing of Grievances was an annual tradition on GGN. In more recent years, the Jets were so bad that every day here was an Airing of Grievances for all intents and purposes.

Festivus comes at a fortunate (or unfortunate depending on your perspective) time this year. The Jets have squandered an excellent start to the season and now look poised to miss the Playoffs for an eleventh straight year and finish a seventh straight year under .500.

I open the floor to you. In the comments, post your grievances of individual members of the Jets or the team as a whole.