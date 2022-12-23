Podcast: Jets Fall to the Jaguars 19-3 Just About Ending Their Playoff Hopes

The Jets are now 7-8. For the first time since their Week 3 loss to the Bengals, the team finds itself under .500.

The team’s postseason hits took an enormous hit in Thursday night’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the season essentially hanging in the balance, the Jets played listless football in a 19-3 loss.

The game began on a positive note as Quinnen Williams forced a fumble in his return to the lineup setting up the offense in great position for its first drive. The Jets failed to take advantage, settling for a field goal. From that point, it was all Jacksonville. The Jets would not score again. The Jaguars put together scoring drive after scoring drive, and the offense did nothing. Zach Wilson was eventually benched for practice squader Chris Streveler.

On today’s podcast I break down what went wrong and where this loss leaves the Jets. Thanks for watching/listening.