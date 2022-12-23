AFC Playoff Picture: New York Jets Fall to 10th Place After Loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

After their fourth straight loss, the New York Jets have fallen all the way down to tenth place in the AFC standings.

With their victory on Thursday Night Football in Week 16, the Jaguars have passed the Jets for ninth place in the conference. Both the Jaguars and the Jets are 7-8, but Jacksonville now owns the head to head tiebreaker.

The Jets are also half a game behind the eighth place Patriots who are 7-7. New England also have the head to head tiebreaker over the Jets.

The Chargers and Dolphins are currently in the sixth and seventh spots in the conference respectively at 8-6 a game and a half ahead of the Jets.

The Jets need to pass three of those four teams to make the postseason. Needless to say, things look bleak with only two games left in the regular season. The biggest problem is the Jets need to win, and they aren’t looking capable of that.

The current AFC standings are below.