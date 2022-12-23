Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets fell short to the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday, all but ending their playoff chances. Quarterback Zach Wilson played a terrible game, unable to muster the offense to 100 total yards before being pulled in favor of Chris Streveler. Streveler provided some spark to the Jets offense, with the unit functioning better with him under center rather than Wilson. As for Zach Wilson, he’s likely played his last game as the Jets quarterback. This game showed that Wilson just doesn’t have it. You can see a noticeable difference in the play calling when Wilson is in the game, and the lack of execution even with a simplification of the offense is disturbing to see. The Jets’ quarterback curse seems to still be in full force; so much so that an inebriated TC confused the Maccagnan and Douglas regimes when talking recent Jets’ quarterbacks. With the playoff hopes essentially dead, let’s just hope the Jets are able to end the season on a good note. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

