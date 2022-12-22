Jets vs Jaguars Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Jaguars, 13 - 3.

The Jets opened the game on defense and Quinnen Williams forced a strip sack for a quick Jets turnover deep in Jaguars territory.

The Jets took over at the Jaguars 16 yard line. The Jaguars held the Jets without a first down and forced the Jets to kick a short field goal for an early 3 - 0 Jets lead.

On the ensuing drive the Jaguars moved the ball deep into Jets territory, mostly on the ground, before settling for a short field goal and a 3 - 3 tie score.

The Jets then had their next drive fizzle near midfield before Braden Mann pinned the Jaguars inside their own 5 yard line with a nice punt.

The Jets were unable to capitalize on the situation as the Jaguars put together an impressive drive that had them in scoring range as the 1st quarter drew to a close. The Jaguars continued to grind away, eventually taking the ball in on a Trevor Lawrence quarterback sneak to take a 10 - 3 lead. At this point the Jaguars were completely dominating the action on both sides of the ball.

Another Jets drive fizzled near midfield and Braden Mann again pinned the Jaguars deep in their own territory at the 12 yard line. The crowd was getting restless as the Jets were well on their way to an uncompetitive loss when they desperately needed a win

Again the Jets were unable to capitalize on field position as the Jaguars put together another drive and kicked a 45 yard field goal to go up by 10 at 13 - 3 late in the first half.

The next Jets drive went backward and the Jets seemed a lifeless unit waiting to lose. Despite there being more than a half still to play, things felt bleak for the Jets as the wheels threatened to fall off.

The Jaguars put together yet another drive as the half neared a merciful end, but they missed a 44 yard field goal attempt to keep the score within 10 points.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Jaguars by 10 points at 13 - 3. It feels a lot worse than that.

We’ll see if the Jets can make this a game in the second half.