Jets Fans Remain Confident in the Face of a Three Game Losing Streak

The Jets have lost three straight games entering their Thursday night showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, the team is exceeding expectations, and fans remain happy with the direction.

Each week we ask Jets fans for their opinion on the team. We put together a survey called SB Nation Reacts and then provide the results.

The Jets have taken a frustrating path to get to their 7-7 record, but most Jets fans probably would have signed up for being .500 late in December with a chance to make the postseason. Even after a frustrating loss to the Lions last week, 89 percent of Jets fans we polled are confident in the team’s direction.

Jets fans are also expecting a winning record to end the season. Two-thirds of fans we polled expect the team to win at least the two games necessary for the Jets to finish over .500 for the first time since 2015.

