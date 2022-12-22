Jets vs Jaguars Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight. The game starts at 8:15 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford will be pretty atrocious. A nasty nor’easter dubbed Winter Storm Elliott is bearing down on the east coast of the United States tonight and East Rutherford New Jersey will not be spared. Fortunately New Jersey will be on the warm side of the storm, or we might have had blizzard conditions tonight. Things will still be plenty nasty however.

Skies will be cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be strong and variable at 15 - 25 mph out of the east throughout the game, with occasional higher gusts up to 40 mph. A gale warning will be in effect throughout the game. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year in northern New Jersey, in the high 40s to start the game, rising into the low 50s as the game wears on. Relative humidity will be high, in the high 80s to around 90% throughout the game. There will be a near 100% chance of precipitation throughout the game. The rain will be heavy at times and increase in intensity as the game progresses.

All in all, this will be a miserable night for fans and players alike to be out in the weather at MetLife Stadium. Fans will need to break out the waterproof clothing. For the players, the winds will make passing, punting and kicking difficult at times, and the rain will make ball security an issue. This could be a very sloppy, mistake filled game.

Enjoy the game everybody.