Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s gameday, and that means the Jets are set to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams will be missing some key players, and with Trevor Lawrence playing at less than 100 percent with a toe injury, the Jets could take advantage and find themselves with some mismatches. This is a game that the team needs to win. More importantly for the future of the franchise, this is also a game where Zach Wilson needs to shine. The Jaguars don’t have the greatest secondary, and it’s a must-win game. That pressure needs to turn into diamonds for Gang Green, or else their playoff hopes - and the future of the franchise - could come to a crashing halt. Let’s hope for the best tonight and a Jets win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.
