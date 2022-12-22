Jets vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jets face the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff time is scheduled for 8:15 pm Eastern. The Jets are 1.5 point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game. As you may be aware, this is the first year Thursday night games are primarily streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers to Amazon Prime can access their account.

The game will also be streamed on NFL+. Subscribers can access it.

I understand it can be a bit frustrating for those of us used to games being on network TV to need to turn to a streaming service, but that is at least partially the future for sports. The streaming platforms are competing with broadcast and cable networks for broadcasting rights.

If you live in the New York market and are not a streaming subscriber, there is a bit of good news. Games involving local teams are simulcast on broadcast networks. The game will be broadcast locally on WNYW, Fox 5. If you live in Jacksonville, the game will be shown on WFOX, Fox 30.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.