Four Jets Including Quinnen Williams Named to the Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl teams were announced on Wednesday night, and the Jets had four players selected. One of the league’s best defenses had a player at each level selected, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker CJ Mosley, and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Special teamer Justin Hardee also got the nod.

The selections of Williams and Gardner won’t receive many questions. Quinnen has put together a breakout fourth season in the league, registering 11 sacks. Gardner has been a shutdown corner from the moment he stepped on the field.

It might seem odd to have a gunner from the only team in the league to allow two punt return touchdowns as a Pro Bowler, but Hardee has quietly put together an excellent season leading the league with 11 tackles on punt returns.

There are times where a player receives a Pro Bowl nod based on reputation more than his actual play. That certainly seems to be the case for Mosley here. While he hasn’t been terrible, Mosley has not had close to the type of impact he did in his Baltimore days. His big name probably earned him the selection.

DJ Reed, Garrett Wilson, and Braxton Berrios were selected as alternates for the game.