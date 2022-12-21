Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets play the Jacksonville Jaguars tomorrow, and we’ll finally get the Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson showdown we’ve been waiting for. The 1st and 2nd overall picks in the 2021 draft have had very different starts to their respective careers, with Lawrence showing great growth in his second year, while Zach Wilson has gone through the trials and tribulations as an NFL quarterback. The Jaguars are also surging as of late, making this game between the two more important than ever. A loss for either team means that their playoff chances are all but over. Let’s hope that leads to a great game between two young teams on the rise. It will be a fun game to watch regardless. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 16 Jets vs. Jaguars
Randy Lange - Duane Brown on Jets-Jaguars: 'This Is a Must-Win in Our Eyes'
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Tuesday
Jack Bell - QB Zach Wilson to Start Against Jacksonville on Thursday Night
Mark W. Sanchez - Zach Wilson will start for Jets again due to Mike White injury
David Wyatt-Hupton - The Stat Pack: Detroit Lions
Michael Nania - Grading every Zach Wilson throw vs. Detroit Lions
Michael Nania - The Lions' defense showed zero respect for NY Jets' passing game
Brian Costello - Jets' Sauce Gardner miffed hometown Lions completely avoided him
Jack Bell - Jets CB ‘Sauce’ Gardner: ‘We’ve Just Got to Focus on Jacksonville’
John Flanigan - Confident Zach Wilson grateful and excited for another opportunity to lead Jets
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Zach Wilson more confident after benching? C.J. Mosley explains why he still believes
Ryan Glasspiegel - Mike Francesa blasts Jets QB Zach Wilson: Doesn't have any clue
Bridget Hyland - Mike Francesa slams clueless Jets’ Zach Wilson: ‘He does everything wrong … he’s a mess’
Ian Roddy - Former NY Jets coach Rex Ryan shows support for Zach Wilson
NBC Sports - Chris Simms: Robert Saleh, New York Jets need to 'stick up' for Zach Wilson
Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh praises Zach Wilson's 'fortitude' in 'big step'
Ian O'Connor - Robert Saleh shows true leadership taking blame for Jets mistake
Ryan Moran - New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson makes yet another franchise rookie record
Michael Nania - An underperforming Jets star is prime culprit for lack of takeaways
Ian Roddy - Four Jets finish in AFC lead for Pro Bowl votes at their position
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.
Poll
Who’s the better quarterback?
-
0%
Trevor Lawrence
-
0%
Zach Wilson
-
0%
Meh
Loading comments...