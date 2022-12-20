Zach Wilson Will Start for the Jets Again Week 16 Against the Jaguars

It comes as little surprise, but Zach Wilson will make his second consecutive start at quarterback for the Jets when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.

Robert Saleh says that Mike White has not been cleared for contact and that Zach Wilson will start Thursday's game pic.twitter.com/1ighn1Unvk — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 20, 2022

Wilson made the start in Mike White’s place Week 15. White was not cleared for contact after suffering a rib injury a week earlier in a loss to the Bills. It seemed like a reach to expect him to be ready to play on a short week.

Zach’s return to the lineup against the Lions was up and down. The good was very good. He completed a number of high difficulty passes. The bad was very bad. He missed a number of routine throws.

The way Saleh phrased his update makes it sound like White would have started if he had been cleared. That said, a good performance by Zach could very well earn him the starting job the rest of the way.