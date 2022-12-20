2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Down in the Dumps

The New York Jets lost again on Sunday. It was the fifth Jets loss in the last seven games. Five losses, all by a touchdown or less, have the Jets clinging to faint playoff hopes, probably needing an improbable three game winning streak to close out the season if they are to have a shot. With the Jets now a .500 team heading into a crucial home game against the suddenly hot Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, it’s difficult to muster much optimism at the moment. A win this week and again on the road at Seattle next week could set up the Jets for a win and you’re in scenario against the Miami Dolphins to close out the regular season. A loss in either game and we can probably all start the endless Jets mock draft season.

How did the power rankings feel about the latest Jets loss? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

17. New York Jets The Jets have lost four of their last five games, and they find themselves in a tough predicament with games against the Jaguars, Seahawks, and Dolphins to finish the season. Zach Wilson wasn’t great against the Lions’ defense, but he was a part of multiple big plays, including a massive 40-yard touchdown to C.J. Uzomah across the field while rolling to his left. Things were ugly at times, but in a season where he’s been the reason the team lost, this was not one of them. The Lions-Jets game simply appeared like a game between two legitimately talented teams, and one had a slight advantage at the most important position in professional sports.

New York Post

17. New York Jets (17) What a gut punch. After playing nearly flawless all game, the defense allowed a 51-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-1 with less than two minutes remaining in a 20-17 loss to the Lions. Greg Zuerlein missed a 58-yard field goal as time expired. Zach Wilson threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns but had a costly interception in his return.

ESPN

17. New York Jets (7-7) Week 15 ranking: 12 Pleasant surprise: RB Zonovan “Bam” Knight The undrafted rookie from North Carolina State had a poor game on Sunday, but he has emerged as their lead back over the past few weeks. He got into the lineup because of injuries to Breece Hall and Michael Carter and has rushed for 253 yards, 4.3 per carry and one touchdown. Knight is faster than his 40 time (4.58), showing the ability to accelerate upfield in the Jets’ outside-zone scheme. The Jets should be all set at running back next season with Hall, Knight and Carter.

USA Today

15. Jets (12): If injured Mike White was playing himself into the QB1 role in recent weeks, his absence — and what the NYJ offense devolves into without him — might only be securing his future with this organization.

With the mounting losses plunging the Jets back to .500 for the season, it is not surprising that the power rankings have plunged the Jets towards the middle of the NFL pack. With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?