Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It seems like last year is starting to overlap into this year, as Robert Saleh has suggested that Mike White has a long road if he wishes to start this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets play on a short week, facing the Jaguars this Thursday night in the team’s first ‘Primetime’ matchup of the year. Like the Detroit Lions, the Jaguars have been coming on as of late, and just recently pulled out an excellent upset over the Dallas Cowboys. Trevor Lawrence has looked good in Year 2, so the Jets defense will have their hands full yet again. If Zach Wilson is able to play well though, he may find himself starting the rest of the season. We’ll see how it goes. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways | Jets’ Margin For Error ‘Is Gone’ After Loss to Lions
John Pullano - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Lions?
David Wyatt-Hupton - Let Down Lions
Michael Nania - One number sums up NY Jets OL's pitiful performance
Mark Cannizzaro - What went so wrong on Jets' defensive collapse vs. Lions
Brian Costello - Jets defense's untimely lapses keeping them from being elite unit
Jake Brown - 'Gang's All Here' Podcast: Robert Saleh's Mistake Dooms Jets
Jack Bell - Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Time Management: ‘I Definitely Need to Be Better at It’
Brian Costello - Robert Saleh admits he 'overthought' Jets' timeout situation
Mark Cannizzaro - Greg Zuerlein doesn't sugarcoat field goal miss that doomed Jets
Brian Costello - Jets lament not closing out Lions as playoff hopes take hit
Michael Nania - How NY Jets can still make playoffs despite Lions loss
Ian O'Connor - Zach Wilson bright spots can't hide he's not Jets' franchise QB
Justin Fried - The NY Jets margin for error is slimmer with Zach Wilson at QB
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh defends Zach Wilson | Mike White’s injury status uncertain for Jaguars on Thursday
Nick Shook - Jets coach Robert Saleh not prepared to name starting QB ahead of 'TNF' vs. Jaguars
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Monday
Randy Lange - Jets Vow No Short-Week-After-Loss Crash: They'll Be Ready for Thursday
Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Week 16 Jets vs. Jaguars
If the Jets win and Zach Wilson plays well, should he start for the remainder of the season?
